Xenia Library plans March events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of March at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. To register for an event call at 937-352-4000.

Xenia Friends Movie Series for all ages, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 17, 31. Join the library for a fun family movie and enjoy refreshments while you watch.

Handkerchief Wall Art for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 5. Learn how to turn your old hankies into beautiful framed wall art. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, 13, 20, 27. Stories and fun.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, 13, 20, 27. Stories, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and fun.

Gaming and Pizza for ages 10-18, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 6. Games and pizza.

Early Bookworms for grades K-3, 6:6:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 6. Read the book prior to the program and then attend the program for a rereading with fun learning activities. Check with Youth Services staff for this month’s title.

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn with 4C, 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 8, 22. If you are a relative, friend, or neighbor providing care for children in your home — or a stay-at-home parent—the Kaleidoscope Play & Learn program is for you. Registration required.

Xenia Book Club for adults, 10:15-11:45 a.m. Friday, March 9. Join a monthly book discussion.

Baby Story Time for ages 0-24 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, March 9, 16, 23. Short stories, songs, rhymes, and lap bounces.

Maker Monday: Button Maker, 4-4:45 p.m. Monday, March 12. This month, make a button using our Button Maker machine.

Afterschool Art, 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 13. Learn about famous artists and create art of your own.

Ready, Set, Draw, 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Join us for fun drawing activities.

Block of the Month for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14. This program is designed for people who need to use the library’s sewing machines. Register to either the 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. session. Participants will complete a quilt top, learn how to sandwich a quilt together, machine quilt, and bind it. All material will be provided for a lap-size quilt. Registration required.

Fairy Fest for age 5 and up, 4-4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Listen to fairy stories, then make your own fairy crown and wand to take home.

Dreaming of Starting a New Business for adults, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Dayton SCORE will be presenting this workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs who have a dream of starting a new for-profit business or a non-profit organization and may not know where to begin or how to proceed. Registration required.

“Spring” Banner for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 19. Using a specialty paper cutter, we will make and stamp a multi-layer horizontal banner that spells spring. Registration required.

Create Your Own Nature Journal for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 28. Writing and drawing from nature can be a rewarding experience. Creating the book that is used for this adds to the activity. All materials will be provided. Registration required.

Taste Test for ages 10-18, 4-4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 22. Can you tell the difference between name brand and store brand foods? Taste test different foods and put your senses to the test.

How to Brew with Devil Wind Brewing for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 26. Join Michael Van Kirk and Doug Lane from Devil Wind Brewing as they teach an introductory course on homebrewing, the brewing process, and taking questions about the jump from homebrewing to professional brewing and what that all entails. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.