Greene County marriages

Feb. 5

Michael A. Berthel Jr. of Dayton and Alise N. Burns of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Feb. 5.

Steven M. Harris of Fairborn and Chelsea A. Seibert of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 6

Corey L. Kleinhenz of Beavercreek and Ilham Mckenna of Covington applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Azadeh Nakisa of Fairborn and Maziyar B. Pouyan of Pittsburgh applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Tod W. Wilson Jr. of Xenia and Angel D. Hicks of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Lance E. Waggoner of Beavercreek and Maria A. Tirben of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 8

Jose B. D. Milla of Fairborn and Sonia M. C. Colindres of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 9

Mckenna E. Maertens of Fairborn and Jenifer L. E. Moore of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Ralph A. Valdez III of Fairborn and Destiny M. Ferguson of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Anthony W. Blair of Xenia and Darlene L. Smith of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 12

Dale M. Fox of Beavercreek and Christina M. Campbell of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Roger A. Stinson of Fairborn and Vivian L. Covington of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Matthew J. Derickson of Oxford and Megan E. Richardson of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

