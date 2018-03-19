Let them eat cake (or pancakes)

Hello to all of our faithful readers. This week I would like to rerun a couple recipes that some of you have been asking about. Next week I’ll be filling you in on more of what is happening in the Yoder household with our ever-eventful life with six little ones in the house.

The first reader request:

Dear Gloria,

My husband is on a gluten-free diet and I wanted to make him a birthday cake. I thought I remembered you having a recipe in your column a couple of years ago for the cake but I misplaced it. Could you please reprint?

— Jean in Lucas, Ohio

You are correct, I did have a recipe for such a cake, here it is and good luck with it.

GLUTEN-FREE BIRTHDAY BEAN CAKE

1 15 ounce can cooked black or pinto beans

5 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon stevia powder (or 1/2 cup of sugar if you’d prefer to use sugar)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon soda

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 3/4 teaspoons allspice

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

6 tablespoons almond meal

Rise and drain beans. Place beans, three eggs, vanilla and salt in a blender. Blend until completely smooth. Beat remaining ingredients together. Add bean mixture to spice mixture. Beat well.

Pour into a greased 9 by 9 pan. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

Dear Gloria,

Do you have a recipe for a birthday cake using whole wheat flour? Thanks!

— Bert in Dayton, Kentucky

Hello Bert,

This is a a delicious recipe that we enjoy for a whole wheat cake. Also, the frosting recipe below can be used for the gluten free cake above. Enjoy.

GLORIA’S WHOLE WHEAT CHOCOLATE CAKE

1 cup whole wheat flour

6 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 cup sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup vegetable oil (I prefer olive oil)

1/2 cup brewed coffee

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup honey

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Mix dry ingredients together, add remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour into a greased 9 by 9 inch pan. Bake at 325 for 25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

SUGAR FREE MOCHA FROSTING

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter softened

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon instant coffee

1 teaspoon stevia

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons honey

Beat cream cheese and butter together. Add remaining ingredients. Whip until desired consistency is reached. Spread on cooled cake. For the best cake, keep any uneaten cake stored in a cool place or refrigerated.

Hello, Gloria,

I like making pancakes from scratch but mine never turn out. Do you have a good recipe for homemade pancakes?

— Sis in Mayflower, Arkansas

PRAIRIE GOLD PANCAKES

2 eggs

2 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup honey

3 cups Prairie Gold flour

1 teaspoon salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

Beat wet ingredients together in a bowl. Add dry ingredients. Mix until barely blended. Fry in a hot skillet.

The Amish Cook

By Gloria Yoder

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

