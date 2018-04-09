Reichert graduated from Marine Corps boot camp

XENIA — Austin Reichert graduated from Marine Corps Recruit at Parris Island, South Carolina on March 31.

While at Parris Island, he received training in first aid, general military subjects, physical fitness, Marine Corps history, and weapons familiarization.

PFC Reichert, a former student of Xenia High School is currently enjoying recruit leave in his hometown of Xenia. PFC Reichert will report to the School of Infantry at Camp Geiger, N.C., before attending school for his military occupational specialty, military police. Upon completion of school, he will report to duty on the East Coast, West Coast, or overseas.