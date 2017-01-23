Mickle graduates Marines training

JAMESTOWN — Pvt. Jacob Mickle graduated from Marine Corps recruit training at Parris Island, S.C. on Jan. 13.

Mickle, a 2016 graduate of Greeneview High School, spent 13 weeks at training where he went through rigorous physical fitness testing, combat fitness testing and the 54-hour crucible, which is the final event for training.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” Mickle said.

Mickle will head to Camp Geiger in North Carolina for the Marine Corps School of Infantry, where he will learn how to be a basic infantry man.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

