CU’s graduating class breaks record

CEDARVILLE — A record-breaking 796 Cedarville University students from the class of 2017 will receive their diplomas Saturday, May 6.

The largest graduating class in CU history is comprised of 703 undergraduate students and 93 graduate students. Graduates-to-be hail from 42 states and 15 countries, representing every academic department on campus.

Ninety-three students are set to receive their graduate degrees from five programs. Forty-five will receive their Doctor of Pharmacy degree; 16 will receive a Master of Science in Nursing; 14 will receive a Master of Business Administration; 12 will receive a Master of Education; and six will receive a Master of Ministry.

Dr. Thomas White, president of the university, will address the graduates and seven students are expected to receive the Faculty Scholarship Trophy for achieving a 4.0 grade-point average throughout their college career.

The 121st commencement ceremony will begin 10 a.m. at Cedarville’s Doden Field House. Doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are required and ticket-holders must be seated by 9:45 a.m.

For families, friends and supporters who are unable to attend, the ceremony will be streamed live beginning 9:50 a.m. and can be accessed through the commencement webcast page at http://bit.ly/2pyW0Jr.

By Anna Bolton Xenia Daily Gazette

Reach Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

