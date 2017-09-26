Property values released

XENIA — The 2017 triennial tentative property values will be mailed to owners of the 73,000 parcels of property in Greene County this week, according to Auditor David Graham.

The last countywide reappraisal in 2014 saw a decrease of 4 percent in residential property values while 2017 residential property values have experienced a 5 percent increase on average.

Residential properties in Greene County as a whole saw a jump from a value of $2,755,985,340 to a new value of $2,934,175,780. Factored into the values are reappraisal and new construction. Greene County properties saw a valuation change of 6.47 percent.

For agricultural properties, the county had a previous value of $296,808,130 and now has a new value of $305,116,840. Agricultural values are based on appraised values, while most agricultural land is taxed based on its Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV). While the appraised value for agricultural value increased 2.8 percent in Greene County, the actual value used to calculate the taxes on land enrolled in CAUV could decrease by more than 30 percent, according to Graham.

Industrial and commercial properties in the county also increased in value, showing an averaged 1 percent valuation change.

Information concerning the 2017 tentative values will be available on the auditor’s website at www.co.greene.oh.us/reval. Commonly asked questions are also answered on this page.

Property owners have an opportunity to discuss their tentative property values with a representative from the auditor’s office if they believe their valuation is incorrect. During this informal review period, property owners can call 937-562-5621 or complete an online form available at www.co.greene.oh.us/reval. The deadline for contacting the auditor’s office for this informal review is Friday, Oct. 13. After the informal review period, property values will be finalized for use on the 2018 tax bills.

News report compiled by Anna Bolton.

