Xenia ready for homecoming

XENIA — Students in Xenia High School have been spending the week showing off spirit in advance of the annual homecoming football game and dance.

They began with jersey day Sept. 25, then dressed like tacky tourists Sept. 26, followed by twin day Sept. 27. Today is tie-dye day and Friday is Xenia spirit day, where students are asked to wear blue, black and white.

There will be a pep rally Friday afternoon and the dance is Saturday, Sept. 30 in the gym.

Queen candidates are Ariana Clemens, Sophia Ensey, and Daerielle Gray, while king candidates are Nate Higgins, Samuel Johnson, and Chance Haught. Juniors on the court are Daia Nelson, Grace Sanders, Trace Howdyshell, and Sincere Wells. Sophomores are Logann Jackson, Calli Jones, Ronald Wakefield, and Nate Craft. Freshmen are Grace Bond, Lexie Collie, Ty Walker, and Cole English.

The king and queen will be crowned before the Bucs take on Springfield in a Greater Western Ohio Conference game.

Scott Halasz | Xenia Gazette The 2017 Xenia homecoming court (left to right): Ty Walker; Logann Jackson; Ronald Wakefield; Daia Nelson; Trace Howdyshell; Sophia Ensey; Sam Johnson; Daerielle Gray; Chance Haught; Nate Higgins; Ariana Clemens; Sincere Wells; Grace Sanders; Nate Craft; Calli Jones; Cole English; and Lexie Collier. Not pictured is Grace Bond. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/09/web1_DSC_4397.jpg Scott Halasz | Xenia Gazette The 2017 Xenia homecoming court (left to right): Ty Walker; Logann Jackson; Ronald Wakefield; Daia Nelson; Trace Howdyshell; Sophia Ensey; Sam Johnson; Daerielle Gray; Chance Haught; Nate Higgins; Ariana Clemens; Sincere Wells; Grace Sanders; Nate Craft; Calli Jones; Cole English; and Lexie Collier. Not pictured is Grace Bond.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

