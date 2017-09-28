GCPH offers food training classes

XENIA — The Food Protection Program, through Environmental Health Services at Greene County Public Health, continues to offer a series of Level 1 and Level 2 (ServSafe) Food Protection Training classes.

These classes are designed to promote proper food handling procedures to prevent foodborne illness.

The Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code requires that all food facilities have a person- in-charge (PIC) working at all times. To be a PIC, an employee should understand food safety procedures that relate to the operation. The Level 1 PIC Course will teach food safety principles necessary to be a PIC.

Level 1 Classes will be held at the Herman N. Menapace Center for Health Education, 1141 N. Monroe Drive. Cost is $30 per person. This is a one-day class for about two hours. The final class is 9-11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13.

The Level 2 (ServSafe®) Certification in Food Protection Manager’s Course is a 15-hour course detailed in the study of food safety procedures and prevention of foodborne illnesses. Upon successful completion, participants in this course will receive national, state, and local recognition as being certified in food safety.

This course requirement applies to all managers of Risk Level III and IV Food Service Operations (FSOs) and Retail Food Establishments (RFEs). At least one employee that “has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service,” must obtain Level 2 Certification in Food Protection Training.

Level 2 Classes will be held at the Herman N. Menapace Center for Health Education. Cost is $150 per person. The cost for a retest or for the exam only is $75 per person. Class size is limited to 60 people. This two- day class is a minimum of 15 hours.

Remaining class dates for 2017 are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. Re-tests are held only on the second day of class.

Registration for all listed classes is open now. For more information, registration forms, and FAQs, visit the website at www.gcph.info or call 937-374-5607.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

