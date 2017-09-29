FVPC hosting candlelight vigil

XENIA — Community members and county leaders will light a candle and Pause for Peace at the annual candlelight vigil 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at the The Greene Town Square, located in the center of The Greene Town Center.

Hosted by the Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC), the vigil will help raise awareness of domestic violence as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Board of Greene County Commissioners passed a resolution Sept. 28 proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Greene County.

The entire community is invited to attend the event, which is at a new location this year. The program will include special music and the “Clothesline Project”, a display of story-telling t-shirts created by service recipients of the center.

Additionally, a survivor of family violence will share their personal story of how violence in the home strongly impacted their entire life.

For more information about this event, call FVPC at 937-376-8526 or 937-426-6535. Visit the Ohio Domestic Violence Network’s website at www.odvn.org for a list of events taking place throughout Ohio in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Victims of domestic violence as well as family members and friends of victims are encouraged to contact their local police department or FVPC for help.

“Please do not close your eyes to the violence. If you believe that the abuse will stop without help, you are wrong. Statistics show that over time the abuse gets worse and more frequent,” FVPC officials said in a release.

FVPC helps protect victims and provide the support services necessary to rebuild their lives through prevention, intervention, safe housing and outreach.

Story courtesy of Family Violence Prevention Center.

