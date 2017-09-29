Cedarville NHS members show off sewing skills

CEDARVILLE — Sitting around and sewing pillowcases during the summer doesn’t sound like much fun for a high school student.

But for the members of the Cedarville High School National Honor Society, its a fulfilling way to beat the heat and personify two of the main NHS membership requirements — service and character.

All 23 members took part in the annual project, which benefitted patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital. NHS members purchased the material and either hand-sewed or used a machine to craft the special pillowcases for patients.

“This is something we’ve done for many years,” said senior Kaitlin Belliveau. “It’s a fun project to do. We enjoy doing it every year.”

The pillowcases — more than 50 — were taken to the hospital and the patients could pick the one they liked most.

“The nurses are always super kind about it,” Belliveau said. “(They say) ‘Oh, you made the kids day brighter.’ We’ve gotten thank you cards in the past. For me personally … I feel super happy to give. It makes me happy to see other people happy. Anything I can do to make other people feel better.

It was an out-of-pocket expense and took about a week for each person to make. Nobody seemed bothered by it.

“I felt good that I was making something that would go to cheer up someone who needs a lot of cheering up,” said senior Austin Brennaman.

The students actually had a lot of fun, Belliveau said, especially the males, who, um, weren’t exactly adept at the craft.

“Some of my personal friends struggled very much,” Belliveau said, unable to contain her laughter. “You think I’m funny. I’m being so honest. They would compare each others pillowcases. It was so funny. they’re not accustomed to a sewing machine. So we taught them.Some of them turned out really wonky and we had to redo them. They were like lopsided or turned sideways.”

But it was all in good fun, and for a good cause.

“I was happy to make the pillowcases knowing that they would be given to kids who are going through a hard time,” said senior Zach Leitch. “ I’m so excited that I had the blessing of being able to make these kids’ days better.”

