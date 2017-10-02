Soin to host public safety fair

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center invites the public to enjoy fun activities and food while picking up some safety tips at the Public Safety Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at Soin Medical Center, 3535 Pentagon Blvd. next to The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Kids of all ages can explore emergency vehicles including fire trucks, a MedFlight medical helicopter, ambulances and a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU).

Disney Junior Channel’s Doc McStuffins is the featured guest. The character is a 7-year-old girl who can “fix” toys, with a little help from her stuffed animal friends. A teddy bear clinic will be open during the event, where kids can bring a sick or injured stuffed toy to be examined by a doctor.

Visitors can also stop by the Bicycle Safety Station for safety tips and a chance to win a bike. All are invited to participate in free health screenings and pick up wellness information at the health fair.

A balloon artist, face painting, music and other entertainment will be provided, along with a picnic-style cookout free of charge.

The safety fair is free to the public. Visitors 18 years and older who pre-register are eligible to win door prizes. For more information or to register, visit ketteringhealth.org/emergency.

Story courtesy of Kettering Health Network.

