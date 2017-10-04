Young’s festival promises pumpkin fun

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy’s biggest festival of the year — the 41st Annual Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival — will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

The pumpkin fest promises fun for the whole family. Visitors can enjoy farm life for a few hours or a whole day — whether that means touring the cheese making facility, watching cow milking, or walking Cowvin’s Corny Maze.

Cowvin’s Corny Maze is created from more than 3.5 acres of cornfield and a mile of paths, inviting visitors to venture the twists and turns and dead-ends until they find their way out. The maze, which includes a hay ride to and from, is open daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 29.

All are invited to check out Humongus Gus — an 800+ pound pumpkin, taste cheese samples and freshly-made pumpkin cinnamon sugar donut holes, and participate in pumpkin activities of all sorts. Families and children can paint pumpkins, bowl with pumpkins, and launch pumpkins with a human powered pumpkin launcher.

Young’s also boasts a 30-acre pumpkin patch, open every day 11 a.m. to 6 p.m until the season is over. Families can pick their own pumpkins by purchasing a ticket at Cowvin’s Corny Bin (located between the dairy store and the barn), then ride a wagon to the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are $8.50 each or 3 for $24, which includes the wagon ride. Visitors can also pick out a pumpkin in the dairy store, including small pumpkins for $3, gourds and Indian Corn.

Weekend nights at Young’s are getting spooky with the Haunted Wagon Ride and Scary Stories, held 7:30-10 p.m., Fridays in October. Designed for families with children, storytellers will share ghost stories and then the ride will venture into a dark, scary cornfield. An adult must accompany children under 11. Purchase tickets at Cowvin’s Corn Bin, (located between the restaurant and the barn), $11 for adults and children, $5 for children under under 4.

Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival parking is across the road in a field. The festival is held rain or shine.

Pumpkins may take center stage at this event, but visitors shouldn’t forget about the homemade ice cream scooped daily in the dairy store.

File photos All are invited to take part in family-fun pumpkin activities at Young's Jersey Dairy's Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

By Anna Bolton adewine@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

