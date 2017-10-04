All invited to Trinity’s bazaar

BEAVERCREEK — The public is invite to shop handmade crafts and eat lunch at the Trinity Community Annual Bazaar 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 3218 Indian Ripple Road.

Framed art work, jewelry, and vintage items will be available for purchase as well as homemade baked goods and candies made by Trinity residents and Trinity Auxiliary ladies.

Lunch will be served 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second floor. Menu favorites include chicken and noodles, shredded chicken, macaroni and cheese, vegetable soup and pies.

Raffle tickets will be sold for a queen size quilt called “Cosmos Constellation.” The lucky ticket holder does not need to be present to win.

Proceeds from the bazaar will benefit Trinity Community.

Located in Beavercreek, Trinity Community is a full-service senior living community that offers residential living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitative care.

Submitted photo The Trinity Community Annual Bazaar will feature handmade crafts and baked goods. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_TrinityBazaar2017.jpg Submitted photo The Trinity Community Annual Bazaar will feature handmade crafts and baked goods.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Trinity Community.

