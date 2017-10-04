Police honor top officers

XENIA — Patrick Walsh received the highest honor during the Xenia Police Division’s annual awards ceremony.

Walsh, a 19-year veteran, was given the Casey Elliott “City’s Finest” Award, for his actions when he responded to an injury crash earlier this year.

Upon arrival, Walsh found an unconscious passenger in the wrecked vehicle. As he assessed the scene, he realized the vehicle had caught fire. He quickly removed the unconscious subject from the vehicle and moved him to safety. He then assisted Xenia Fire Division by providing them with Narcan to be used on the subject. Walsh was also awarded the Meritorious Award for his life saving actions.

“We are honored to present this award to Officer Pat Walsh,” Chief Randy Person said. “Officer Walsh exemplifies the dedication and selflessness that we expect from the officers of the Xenia Police Division.”

The award was named after C.K. Elliott, who joined the Xenia Police Division as a patrol officer in 1943. He ultimately rose to the position of captain and then acting police chief. Two days after retiring he became bailiff in municipal court. He served the citizens of Xenia for 35 years and the Ohio Senate passed a resolution for him calling him a “truly outstanding Ohioan.” The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award was set up by the Elliott family in recognition of police officers who distinguish themselves through an outstanding accomplishment, bravery or humanitarian service in police work.

Also recognized during the 26th annual awards:

The Communications Operator of the Year Award was presented to Jillian Pollock for her role and extraordinary contributions in the field of public safety communications.

Leadership Awards were presented to detective Marc Margioras, and sergeants Jeff Osburn and Scott Beegle for their continued outstanding leadership within the organization.

The Silver Shield Commendation was presented to officer David Elliott for the highest level of overall patrol operations within the patrol section.

The Community Policing award was presented to officer Rudy Jones for his continued involvement in maintaining close ties between the police and the members of the community.

Meritorious Service Awards were presented to Beegle for an act which involved saving a life, Elliott, and officers Chad Shelley, Tony Vitale, Ryan Linnell, and Rob Swihart.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

