Top leaders facilitating Live2Lead conference

XENIA — A bestselling author, former pro running back, and a top 10 CEO are featured speakers on the globally simulcast Live2Lead:Dayton Friday, Oct. 6.

The event, which runs 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Far Hills Community Church in Centerville, is being organized by Xenia resident Cristy Kettering.

Designed to not only to equip seasoned leaders and their teams with new perspectives, practical tools, and key takeaways but also to offer advice and inspiration to anyone working with people in any capacity at any level — small business owners, managers, young leaders, volunteers, and moms.

Leadership guru and author John C. Maxwell, Warrick Dunn — who played several years in the NFL — and Inc. Magazine’s No. 1 CEO Cheryl Bachelder — who most recently served as the top exec of Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., are featured speakers.

After the morning simulcast, for an additional $20, attendees can purchase a boxed lunch from One Bistro and join an hour of “collaborative conversation” with a panel of local power networkers and leaders — Greg McAfee, Mark Peebles, L.M. Sheffield, Ken Moyer, and Ron Campbell.

Doors will open at 8am for registration and networking. For information and tickets, visit www.live2leaddayton.com. Discounts for groups, military, and students are available.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

