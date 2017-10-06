WSU student robbed at gunpoint

FAIRBORN — A Wright State University student was robbed at gunpoint in his dorm room Oct. 4. However, Wright State Police officials said the violent act was not random and that the threat is not ongoing.

Wright State Chief Dave Finnie said two of the four alleged suspects have been positively identified and that the victim knew at least one of the individuals. He is expecting to solve the case by the end of the day Oct. 5 or early morning Oct. 6 with charges of either armed robbery or aggravated burglary in place from the prosecutors office.

Finnie said police focused on investigating the happening all day Oct. 5, including interviewing both the victim and a witness twice.

The student said he heard a knock at his door approximately 8:39 p.m. Oct. 4 at Hawthorn Hall on the Dayton Campus, according to Wright State. When he looked through the peep hole of his locked door, he didn’t observe anyone.

However, Wright State said when the student opened the door, four African American men rushed into the room. Two of the men pointed handguns at the student. Finnie said the men took clothes and a gaming console and ran away in an unknown direction.

Our news partners at WDTN reported that the student wasn’t hurt in the duration of the crime.

Finnie said all exterior doors on the dorm room facilities are locked at all times unless they are propped or someone holds it open “just to be nice,” which Finnie advises against. Police are not sure how the suspects got inside the building.

A campus-wide email to students said the Wright State police asks anyone with information to call 937-775-2111.

The email also included tips on maintaining personal safety on and off campus. Pointers including not resisting giving up property when an armed individual becomes confrontational, keeping doors and windows locked, leaving exterior doors closed, not buzzing unknown individuals inside buildings, being cautious of individuals who don’t appear to belong in an area, alerting hall staff or campus police when feeling afraid to confront a suspicious individual and reporting those activities to the Wright State Police.

“Focus on your personal safety and be aware of your surroundings,” Finnie said. “If you see a suspicious act, call us.”

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.