Vintage Market Days new to fairgrounds

XENIA — Vintage Market Days, a three-day upscale vintage-inspired market, is coming to the Greene County Fairgrounds Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5.

Vintage Market Days of Metro Dayton owner Tonya Ross recently announced the event’s new venue, which means the Dayton area is experiencing the market for the first time.

Event planners called the fairgrounds “the perfect venue for a vintage event.”

“It has incredible potential to provide a charming and unique get-a-way for customers so they can come and leave stress behind and just enjoy being in the fun environment with some of the most creative people around,” a spokesperson for the event said in a release. “The atmosphere and charm really help to set the tone for what our event is about — a vintage ‘experience’, not just a sale. We want our customers to walk away feeling like they were a part of something very special.”

The indoor-outdoor market features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home decor, outdoor furnishings, tasty treats, and seasonal plants. Attendees can stop by the food court and also listen to live music.

The event is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. An early buying event (three-day pass) can be purchased for $10. General admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free. Cash and credit card will be accepted at the gate. Once purchased, ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward Making Strides against Breast Cancer. A local non-profit is selected for each event.

Visit www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/metro-dayton/ for more information or check out Vintage Market Days of Metro Dayton on Facebook.

Greene County News

News report compiled by Anna Bolton.

News report compiled by Anna Bolton.