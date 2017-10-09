Evangelist’s grandson to speak at CU

CEDARVILLE — Will Franklin Graham IV, vice president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), will speak in chapel at Cedarville University Monday, Oct. 9.

Graham is the grandson of legendary U.S. evangelist Billy Graham. Will Graham’s father, Franklin Graham, is CEO and president of Samaritan’s Purse and BGEA president

Will Graham is the third generation to preach with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He also serves as executive director of The Cove, the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

In 1997, Graham graduated from Liberty University with his BS in religion and earned his Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2001. He has received honorary doctorate degrees from Toccoa Falls College in Georgia, and Trinity College in Florida.

His first evangelistic outreach occurred in Canada in 2006, and he has held evangelistic events on six continents around the world. He currently serves on the boards of Liberty University, Montreat College and the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College.

Graham and his wife, Kendra, live in North Carolina, with their three children, Christine Jane, Rachel Austin, and William Franklin Graham V.

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

