Free smoking cessation program to begin

XENIA — Five local agencies have collaborated to offer a free four-week program called LIFT (Living Independent from Tobacco) beginning in October.

This proven program will help participants leave the class knowing why smoking is bad for their health, how to manage the addiction, how to prevent relapses, and provide clear steps to a healthy lifestyle change.

LIFT classes will be held 2:30-4:30 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, Oct. 23 at the Xenia Branch of the Greene County Public Library, Monday, Oct. 30 at the Xenia Branch of the Greene County Public Library, Monday, Nov. 6 at Toward Independence at the Coffee Hub and Monday, Nov. 13 at the Xenia Branch of the Greene County Public Library.

This series is a collaborative effort by the Greene County Public Library, Greene County Public Health, Toward Independence, Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority, and the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Tobacco users are encouraged to register for this course to begin a smoke-free life.

For more information or to register for the program, contact Laryssa Ingebo at laryssa-ingebo@ti-inc.org or by calling 937-414-3079.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.