New business incentive program unveiled

XENIA — The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) is unveiling a new Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP) grant designed to aid those businesses relocating to Greene County or those businesses expanding operations within the county.

The program’s central goal is to create more jobs.

The award of an EDIP Grant is based on a number of factors including, but not limited to: job creation, additional payroll, fixed-asset investment commitment, alignment with county strategic goals and return on investment.

Expansion projects for companies currently located within Greene County will be competitively considered twice per year (typically in May and November). New companies or companies wishing to relocate to Greene County will be considered at any time.

2016 saw the successful roll-out of a pilot program resulting in: five companies with a combined payroll of over $380 million dollars receiving a total of $525,000 in grant dollars. Those grant dollars were then used to create or retain more than 600 jobs in Greene County and help those companies invest more than $9 million dollars in facility improvements.

Upon receipt of an EDIP grant, the company commits to their Greene County location for at least 10 years and to meet their projected job and payroll goals for the same period of time.

To be considered for the program, projects cannot involve the retail industry, be a start-up business, or have previously received an EDIP grant. Furthermore, projects will not be considered if they are already underway.

Grant dollars may be spent towards job creation, workforce training, infrastructure improvements, the purchase of land, site development, acquisition of equipment, and relocation costs.

Referring to the grant, CIC President John Finlay stated, “The EDIP program sends a clear message that Greene County is open for business.”

Development Director Paul Newman Jr. went on to add, “The EDIP program provides us another tool to further our goals of attracting diverse businesses and assisting our current businesses with growth. At the end of the day, it’s about creating job opportunities for our citizens in Greene County.”

The Greene County Department of Development is now accepting project applications.

Applications and more information can be found at: http://bit.ly/2fyRTJz

Completed applications, including supporting material, are due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 and should be sent to: ehenry@co.greene.oh.us.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Department of Development.

Story courtesy of Greene County Department of Development.