Former nursing home employee sentenced

XENIA — A former Beavercreek nursing home employee pleaded guilty to sexual offenses and was sentenced to four years in prison Oct. 5.

Steven McDowell, the Huber Heights man who had worked at Pristine Senior Living, was indicted in late July. A jury trial was set for the man, but he ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; one count of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor and one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony. One count of gross sexual imposition and ten counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity oriented material or performance were dismissed.

McDowell was sentenced to a total of four years at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and was ordered to register as a Tier I sex offender, according to court records. Judge Stephen Wolaver handled the case.

At the time of his arrest, the 60-year-old man allegedly had multiple images on his cell phone that contained visual depictions of prepubescent minors in a state of nudity. The state alleged that while employed at the nursing home, McDowell had sexual contact with two elderly impaired residents.

He was being held in the Greene County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

By Anna Bolton adewine@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

