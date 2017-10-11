Fall fun at the farm market

Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette

Apple Country Farm Market in Spring Valley continues their fall festival through Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, 2323 US Route 42.

Pumpkins to pick out, wagon rides or walk the corn maze. Saturday nights, bring your own flashlight for Flashlight night. Children can also enjoy the barn yard animals, enjoy the straw maze, take the orchard express or duck races.

