GCPH officials: flu vaccine necessary

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials are reminding residents that flu season is here and that everyone six months and older, including pregnant women, should get a seasonal flu vaccine.

The flu is a contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus infecting the nose, throat, and lungs and can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis, hospitalization, or even death.

It can also cause certain health conditions, like diabetes, asthma and heart and lung disease, to become worse. Even healthy people can get sick with the flu and have serious complications.

“But even if you are one of the lucky ones who bounces back quickly from the flu, people around you may not be so lucky. Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from this serious disease,” GCPH officials wrote in a release.

Flu viruses are constantly changing, and different viruses can circulate causing illness each season. Vaccines are made each year to protect against the flu viruses that research indicates will be most common. Vaccination immunity declines after a year, which is why everyone needs a flu vaccine every season.

Flu vaccines can be obtained at local pharmacies and primary care physicians’ offices or health centers.

Health Commissioner Melissa Howell reminds everyone to maintain good health by washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, eating a balanced diet, exercising and getting the right amount of sleep.

For more information and helpful tips, visit www.flu.gov.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

