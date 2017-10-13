Tunnel an ‘eye-opener’

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s Tunnel of Oppression is described as an eye-opening experience designed to help first-year students appreciate diversity and fight discrimination.

“There’s a lot to take in,” said Amber Sanders, a freshman at Wright State. “There’s so much stuff that happens that I’m unaware of.”

The Tunnel of Oppression is a series of rooms that students walk through at their own pace while reading presented educational materials on racism, sexism, religious discrimination, classism, homophobia, veteran status and genocide as well as ableism, discrimination toward people with physical or mental disabilities; lookism, discrimination based on appearance; and transphobia, discrimination toward transgender people or gender nonconforming behavior.

Trained tunnel facilitators help students process their experience with post-tunnel discussions designed to get the students to open up about their feelings.

The tunnel will receive a SOCHE Award for Diversity and Inclusion from the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education on Nov. 10 at the Dayton Art Institute. It was open at Wright State earlier in the week.

The tunnel displayed signage explaining various instances of oppression throughout the nation and across the globe. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_too1.jpg The tunnel displayed signage explaining various instances of oppression throughout the nation and across the globe. The tunnel displayed signage explaining various instances of oppression throughout the nation and across the globe. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_too2.jpg The tunnel displayed signage explaining various instances of oppression throughout the nation and across the globe. The tunnel displayed signage explaining various instances of oppression throughout the nation and across the globe. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_too3.jpg The tunnel displayed signage explaining various instances of oppression throughout the nation and across the globe. Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Daily Herald A Wright State University student walks through the Tunnel of Oppression. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_too4.jpg Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Daily Herald A Wright State University student walks through the Tunnel of Oppression.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Story courtesy of Wright State University.

Story courtesy of Wright State University.