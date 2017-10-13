Early voting office open

XENIA — Early voting for the Nov. 7 general election has begun.

Since Oct. 11, the Greene County Board of Elections, located at 551 Ledbetter Road, has been open to early voters.

According to Llyn McCoy, Director of Greene County Board of Elections, approximately 180 early voters have voted so far, which brings the total of absentees to 1,450 to-date.

During weeks one, two and three of voting, the early voting office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can vote 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3 during week four of voting, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 before Election Day, 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 before Election Day, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 before Election Day.

All voters whose registration is up-to-date can alternatively choose to vote absentee. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election. Voters can submit their absentee ballot in person or by mail to the board of elections office. If delivered in person, the ballot must be dropped off at the office before the close of the polls on Election Day. If mailed, ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted.

Voters can find early voting information, applications for absentee ballots, candidates and issues lists on the board’s website, www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections. Voters can also find a sample ballot by using the voter lookup tool or find their polling location with the poll finder lookup tool.

Voter registration deadline has passed for this election, but residents can register to vote in time for the next election by using a form on the board’s website.

By Anna Bolton adewine@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.