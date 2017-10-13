Street Fair to offer over 200 vendors

Entertainment schedule for the music and beer fest, located at the John Bryan Center:

YELLOW SPRINGS — At Yellow Springs Street Fair, attendees can expect to find more than 200 vendors who sell handmade arts and crafts as well as an eclectic mix of foods, the variety of shops and restaurants that makes up downtown Yellow Springs, two stages of music, a beer garden with domestic favorites and local craft beer, street performers, colorful clothing and smiling people.

It is slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 throughout the village. Street Fair is free and open to the public.

Entertainment abounds with street performers and two stages. The Soin Stage, located next to the food tents, features more mellow music and belly dancing. The entertainment starts at 9 a.m. with the beautiful sounds of Tajlyn, from Cincinnati followed by local musician extraordinaire Ryan Stinson; The Typical Johnsons take the stage at 11, Egyptian Breeze at noon and 2 p.m., with The American Landscape playing at 1 p.m. Kyleen Downes performs at 3, and Zane & The Sway to close out the stage at 5.

At the John Bryan Center, attendees can enjoy larger bands and delicious craft beer from noon until 7 p.m. The fun starts at noon with local favorites Soul River Symphony, followed by The Lovers, Nasty Bingo, Speaking Suns and Punchdrunk Tagalongs. At 5, up-and-coming local band Asteroid Fields Roadtrippers’ Orchestra will be accompanied by special guest Aerilaist Sammy Joy. The L.A. Band will close out the beer garden and music fest with danceable tunes.

Check out YellowSpringsOhio.org/Street-Fair for lineups and for more info on the musicians that will play October Street Fair.

To make getting to Street Fair easier, use the free shuttle service, available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Young’s Dairy or from Yellow Springs High School. Individuals can also ride a bike to the event and use the free Bike Miami Valley bike valet service at the corner of Dayton Street and Rt. 68.

Handicapped parking is available at the Municipal Lot on Corry Street. Street Fair is a pet-free festival. For more information contact the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 937-767-2686 or visit YellowSpringsOhio.org.

File photos The Yellow Springs Street Fair will feature more than 200 vendors. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_ysstreetfair10.jpg File photos The Yellow Springs Street Fair will feature more than 200 vendors. Street performers regularly make appearances at the Yellow Springs Street Fair. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_ysstreetfair3.jpg Street performers regularly make appearances at the Yellow Springs Street Fair.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Entertainment schedule for the music and beer fest, located at the John Bryan Center: Noon: Soul River Symphony 1 p.m.: The Lovers 2 p.m.: Nasty Bingo 3 p.m.: Speaking Suns 4 p.m.: Punchdrunk Tagalongs 5 p.m.: Asteroid Fields Roadtrippers’ Orchestra 6 p.m.: The L.A. Band

Story courtesy of the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce.

