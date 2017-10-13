SALT to talk finances

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting its monthly School to Adult Life Transition (SALT) program from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Atrium Center, 121 Fairgrounds Road.

The topic for this month is “The Stable Account.” Presenter Doug Jackson, Office of the Ohio Treasurer of State, will speak about helping to administer Ohio’s STABLE Accounts, a financial plan for people with disabilities.

The SALT is a free monthly series developed to give valuable information about transitioning from school to adult life for families of young adults, ages 14-22, with disabilities. It’s also a way for parents to meet other parents and to find out what’s next and what’s out there for these young adults.

Parents are encouraged to bring their young adult for the Student Series that takes place at the same time. This month the young adult session will be “Saving for a Rainy Day.” This SALT-TEENS session will teach all about the importance and the reasons for saving. Students are encouraged to attend their own series, which takes place at the same time as the parents’ SALT series. The students will be able to participate in interactive activities directed towards transition, meet other students and learn social skills, all while having fun.

For more information, contact Patti Shrom at prtpattis@gmail.com or visit the SALT School to Adult Life Transition of Montgomery, Greene & Warren Co, OH on Facebook. RSVP is appreciated to ensure there are enough materials available.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

