Greeneview school bus in accident

JAMESTOWN — A Greeneview school bus was involved in an accident while transporting high school and middle schools Nov. 6.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 72 and Jasper Road.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, bus 33 was involved and 12 students and the bus driver were transported to the hospital. The state highway patrol told WDTN that the driver, a 16-year-old, is facing an assured clear distance charge after the teen did not see the stopped bus and rear-ended it.

All of the students — which includes the driver of the vehicle — and the bus driver were released from the hospital, according to Superintendent Isaac Seevers.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz with information from our partner at WDTN.

