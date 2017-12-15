Top kids honored

Submitted photo

The Xenia Community School District Board of Education recognized December’s Kids of Character at the Dec. 11 meeting. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and board member Dr. Cheryl Marcus are: Owen Stidham (Xenia Preschool), Nate Long (Cox), Willow Heathco (Tecumseh), Karsyn Vaughan (McKinley), Krislynn Roney (Shawnee), and Jason Austin (Arrowood). Not pictured are Jada McAvene (Warner), and Camron Shanks (Xenia High School).