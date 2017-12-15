Bridge replaced at Indian Mound

CEDARVILLE — With funding from the Greene County Park District levy that was passed in 2015, a new bridge was placed this week at Greene County Parks and Trails’ Indian Mound Reserve.

The bridge is near the Cedar Cliff Falls parking lot and provides access to the trail leading back to the scenic overview of the falls. The 98-foot bridge is made of weathered steel that requires no maintenance.

The new bridge is one of multiple projects underway made possible by levy funds.

For more information about any GCP&T project, call 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Submitted photo A section of the new bridge is lifted by a crane to await its placement and installation. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_Bridge.jpg Submitted photo A section of the new bridge is lifted by a crane to await its placement and installation. A large crane lifts, moves and places the new bridge. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_Crane.jpg A large crane lifts, moves and places the new bridge. The bridge arrives in two sections, transported by two semi-tractor trailers. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_Semi.jpg The bridge arrives in two sections, transported by two semi-tractor trailers.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks and Trails.

