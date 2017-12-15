Internships highlight Cedarville DC semester

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University students experienced US domestic and foreign policy first-hand as they spent the semester working, living and learning in Washington, D.C.

The 11 students who participated in Cedarville’s D.C. semester program for fall 2017 semester worked as interns at the Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe, The Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, International Justice Mission and The Trinity Forum.

Four students worked on Capitol Hill as staffers for the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK).

In addition to their internships, students earned college credit through courses taught by Dr. Glen Duerr, assistant professor of international studies and faculty supervisor for this semester’s program.

For Duerr, one of the most beneficial aspects of this program is students gaining experience while making valuable networking connections.

“The time spent on Capitol Hill this semester is of immense value; not only do the students have a much greater understanding of U.S. domestic and foreign policy, they also have tangible real-world experience,” Duerr said. “In essence, they are all in a four-month ‘job interview’ since many interns are hired postgraduation.”

In addition to their internships and coursework, students also experienced other unique opportunities the city had to offer. The group visited the Pentagon and the FBI Academy, with tours and Q&A sessions with Cedarville alumni afterward; completed an international simulation and tour at the State Department; visited the U.S. Capitol; and completed tours and Q&A sessions at both The Heritage Foundation and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. They also enjoyed a Washington Nationals baseball game and a visit to the National Air and Space Museum.

“For any major, it is an opportunity to really learn how government works,” Duerr said. “There are so many political and historical opportunities for learning around every corner.”

Xenia Daily Gazette

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

