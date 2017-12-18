Foundation grants program growing

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation has picked up a couple new grants through it’s adopt a grant initiative.

The W.A Hammond Drierite Company, LTD. of Xenia is co-sponsoring the STEAM Day/Science Olympiad in the five elementary schools. The grant involves fifth-grade students in Science Olympiad tournaments at each elementary building in the Xenia Community School District.

The one-day events focus on teamwork, a commitment to excellence, and improving the quality of K-12 science education by changing the way science is perceived and the way it is taught (with an emphasis on problem solving and hands-on, minds-on constructivist learning practices). The W.A.Hammond Drierite Company, LTD. is also a co-sponsor of the “Science is Fun-Xenia Chemistry Club” grant. Groups of Xenia High School students participate in both projects as mentors and instructors.

The Xenia Central High School class of 1952 recently presented the Xenia Community Schools Foundation with a donation of $500. The class is being recognized as a co-sponsor of the “Gearing Up for Graphic Novels” elementary library grant. Library grants assist with the purchase of new reading materials to help create a lifelong interest in reading.

The foundation’s Grants Program is designed to enrich learning experiences for Xenia area students. It is an opportunity for staff, parents, and community members to put creative ideas into practice with financial support though the foundation. Signs acknowledging sponsors are in the school buildings. Sponsors are recognized on the Xenia Community Schools Foundation website, Facebook, the Hall of Honor program and in press releases about the grant program.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization. For additional information, call Barbara Stafford, executive director of the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, at 937-372-3591.

