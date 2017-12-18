New agriculture educator for OSU Extension

XENIA — Greene County has a new Ohio State University Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator.

Trevor Corboy, who recently received his Master of Science specializing in Extension Education from the University of Florida, will serve in the position. Corboy graduated from The Ohio State University in December 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture specializing in Animal Sciences and Agribusiness.

Corboy worked as a Community Development Program Coordinator for Ohio State University Extension, Clermont County.

He lives in Brown County as the sixth generation on his family’s century farm. There, he’s active in raising registered Angus cattle, Boer and Nubian goats, hay, and grain products. Corboy also continues to play an active role in the community as an alumnus of 4-H and FFA.

“I am very passionate about agriculture and the community in which I serve,” Corboy wrote in a release.

Corboy’s office is located within OSU Extension, Greene County on the fairgrounds. He can be reached at corboy.3@osu.edu or 937-372-9971.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Ohio State University Greene County Extension Office.

