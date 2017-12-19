CU grad in command of America’s tank division

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University alumnus U.S. Army Lt. Col. Micah R. Hutchins assumed command of the 501st Brigade Support Battalion in the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Being selected for battalion command is a high honor for Hutchins, 38. Statistically in the Army, only a small percentage of each year’s group of commissioned officers are selected for battalion command.

Hutchins took command of the 501st Brigade Support Battalion with the 1st Brigade on October 13. His battalion provides tactical sustainment, medical support, maintenance and transport for the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

Before his current assignment, Hutchins served as a joint logistics officer with Defense Logistics Agency in Washington, D.C. He helped synchronize logistics for geographical combatant commands and other federal agencies.

In 2001, Hutchins graduated from Cedarville University with a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication. He earned a master’s degree in procurement and acquisitions management from Webster University.

“Cedarville definitely reinforced the importance of a good work ethic and taught me how to think,” Hutchins said. “Literally everything I’ve done in the military has been about communicating my intent in ways others can easily understand. Many of my classes taught me how to portray my intent through effective communication techniques.”

Hutchins hopes to be a leader who instills in his soldiers a strong work ethic, positive attitude, and a desire to serve a cause bigger than themselves.

“To hold my command position is a privilege, and I hope to use it as a platform to develop future leaders of the army and of society,” he said. “The biggest challenge I’m working with is preparing my soldiers for the realities of the world. I’m not here to fill their heads with facts, but to teach them how to think. That will be a big role to play in the next few years.”

Hutchins has been deployed to Iraq three times and to Afghanistan once. He has also received numerous honors: Bronze Star (two oak leaf clusters), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (three oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (two oak leaf clusters), Joint Service Achievement Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

