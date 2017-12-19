Historic building receives tax credits

XENIA — A 19th century home in Xenia is going to receive historic preservation tax credits from the state.

The Nesbitt House, built around 1890 at 136 W. Second St., will get tax credits of $87,822 for a rehabilitation project estimated at $416,327 by the state.

Located near downtown, the building was originally a single-family home and will be rehabilitated into four apartments. With its Queen Anne and Eastlake styles, the proposed rehab “fits well into Xenia’s city plan to encourage redevelopment of housing in the historic core,” according to the Ohio Development Services Agency, which announced the credits Dec. 19.

The agency announced awards of more than $28 million for 19 projects throughout the state.

“Preserving historic buildings saves the unique history of our neighborhoods and downtowns,” said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “It also adds to the quality of life the community offers residents and visitors.”

The Litt Brothers Building, better known as Xenia Shoe & Leather, received Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits in 2016. The owner plans to convert the upper floors of the building on East Main Street into five low-income apartments. The project is estimated to cost $828,942 with $183,714 in tax credits.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

