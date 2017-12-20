Posted on by

Greeneview names top December students


Xenia Daily Gazette

Turner


Bone


Gregory


Anderson


JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School has named its December students of the month.

Recognized were: Jesse Gregory (eighth grade), Gracie Bone (seventh grade), Adam Turner (sixth grade), and Keeley Anderson (fifth grade).

Gregory has worked so hard on slowing down his speech so teachers and friends can understand him, the school said.

Bone is a pleasant student who is extremely helpful, according to her teachers. She is actively involved in student council and is hard working, very conscientious student.

Turner is a hard worker and is a cheerful peacemaker, according to the school.

Anderson always works so hard, teachers said. She is sensitive and very helpful to others.

