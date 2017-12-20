DeWine receives Freedom Award

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was recently honored by the American Nationalities Movement with its Freedom Award.

DeWine, a Cedarville resident, received the award at the organization’s annual Christmas event Dec. 16 in Parma.

The American Nationalities Movement was formed by former Cleveland Mayor Ralph Perk in 1959. Its mission is to educate, advocate and represent the interests of all the diverse ethnic groups in the United States and to reduce efforts by any group to adversely affect our values and beliefs.

The Freedom Award is given for service to the community and support of the goals of the group: Freedom for people of all countries, bringing together the various nationalities organizations and leaders to give greater voice to their concerns and issues.

Submitted photo Attorney General Mike DeWine receives American Nationalities Movement Freedom Award from past president Irene Morrow and current president Ralph Perk Jr. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_Photo-2017-12-16-02.49.32.117-PM.jpg Submitted photo Attorney General Mike DeWine receives American Nationalities Movement Freedom Award from past president Irene Morrow and current president Ralph Perk Jr.

Story courtesy Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

