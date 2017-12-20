CU students benefit from tutoring growth

CEDARVILLE — For 13 years, Cedarville University has offered free tutoring services for students through the academic enrichment center, also known as The Cove. And demand has been fierce. From fall 2011 to fall 2017, there has been a 110 percent increase in student tutoring hours.

Demand for tutoring services has always been high. In fact, the number of students requesting tutors was so high in 2010, The Cove had to restructure its program. Now, seven years later, the growth has continued.

“This generation of students are far more open to asking for help and using resources,” said Kim Ahlgrim, director of The Cove. “Many current students hope to keep up their GPA to maintain scholarships and The Cove has created an engaging and fun environment where students can feel comfortable. Peer tutors are not intimidating and have had the experience of sitting through that same class.”

Most colleges and universities offer tutoring for only select courses, but The Cove offers a variety of tutoring options for any class Cedarville offers. Tutoring occurs through student academic peer coaches leading weekly review sessions, drop-in sessions, tutoring labs, online e-tutoring, study groups or individual tutoring.

“I love that I am able to help others understand material that I find interesting,” said Greta Moyer, a junior allied health major from Pennsylvania who has tutored Introduction to Biology and Anatomy and Physiology for three semesters. “While I know not everyone loves science, it’s awesome to see someone understand the material, and they’re grateful for a good grade.”

“Tutoring not only benefits the student, but it benefits the tutor as well,” added Deidre Sizer, tutoring coordinator at The Cove. “Students are able to take information that they learned and share it in a different way. Many students discover a gift for teaching that they never knew they had. God has gifted them, and now they get to help and invest in others.”

“I love watching students improve,” said Stanley Schwartz, a senior history and economics double-major from Indianapolis, who has tutored Principles of Biology students for five semesters. “Without a doubt, talking someone through an idea, seeing their eyes light up when they understand something and being able to walk with fellow students through difficulties are some of my favorite parts of my time at Cedarville. The students are great to work with, always appreciative and kind. Every session feels like a privilege.”

Submitted photo The Cove at Cedarville University continues exponential growth.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

