Man sentenced in connection to shooting

XENIA — A man was sentenced Dec. 14 for felony charges connected to the August shooting of a Xenia man.

Nathaniel Gorman, 18, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony Nov. 9.

Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced him to serve a term of five years for the assault (count 1) and an additional mandatory five years for a specification, the two terms to be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to three years for tampering with evidence (count 4) and three years for having weapons under disability (count 5). Sentences for counts 1, 4 and 5 will be served concurrently, for a total sentence of 10 years of which five are mandatory.

Gorman, whose bond was previously set at $100,000, is entitled to 135 days jail time credit.

According to a report from Xenia Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on Second Street around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 2 to respond to a reported gun shot wound. They treated a victim who had been shot in his upper thigh. The man said he had walked out of his house when he heard noises coming from outside. He reported three males running away, jumping in a car and firing rounds as they drove away.

Gorman was originally indicted on other charges, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (count 2) and receiving stolen property (count 3), both of which were dismissed.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_Gorman.jpg

By Anna Bolton adewine@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.