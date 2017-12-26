Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Each month a different park will be featured in this challenge. GCP&T Facebook page will provide a sheet of places and things found throughout December’s featured park. Participants must take a selfie at each place or with each thing. Download the selfies and turn in the sheet showing how many have been found. Prizes will be given for completing the scavenger hunt. Prizes can be picked up at the park office between the 5th and 25th of each month.

Project Feeder Watch

Participants can act as citizen scientists and learn about birds at this event 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at Narrows. Bring a cup of coffee and relax in the bird viewing area while helping count the numbers and bird species that come to the feeders. A mini-workshop will be held afterward. Events are free.

School’s Out Winter Camp

Kids can bring their lunch, outdoor winter clothes and be prepared for some wildlife fun during this camp 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29 at Narrows. Campers can try winter experiments, see what wildlife is out and about and play outdoor winter games. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Dec. 21. Cost is $25 for residents; $30, non-residents.

Participants can watch birds feed at bird feeders and help the naturalist track numbers and species 10-11:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7 and 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 at Narrows.

Big Backyard

Attendees can explore winter, create a craft and go for a hike. January’s topic is hibernation. Event will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at Narrows. Cost for residents is $5; non-residents, $7. Pre-registration is required before Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Second Year Beekeeping

This class is for those who already have hives or have taken our beginning beekeeping workshop. Naturalists will answer questions and concerns, provide additional information to better hives and cover harvesting the honey 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21 at Narrows. Ages 15 and up. Registration is $40 for residents; $50, non-residents. Pre-registration is required before Sunday, Jan. 14.

Beginning Beekeeping

This class is for beginners. It will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at Greene County Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. Cost for residents is $40; non-residents, $50. Pre-registration is required before Sunday, Jan. 21.

Bluebird Box Building

Participants can learn more about the Eastern Bluebird — how to attract them, the best place to put a bluebird box and how to maintain it. Class will be held 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 at Narrows. Bring a hammer to use in class. Cost for residents is $12 per box; non-residents, $15 per box. Pre-registration is required before Friday, Jan. 26.

Volunteer Training

All GCP&T volunteers are invited to join naturalists once a month to learn more about the natural world. Each month has an outdoor segment so participants should dress for the weather. This session we will be discussing winter tree identification. Training will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Narrows. Free.

Trails welcome all

Whether a cyclist, walker or even horseback rider, the Little Miami Scenic Trail between Xenia and Yellow Springs offers scenic vistas overlooking several creeks as well as the restored and historic Hyde Road Bridge. This trail is one of five trails in Greene County managed by GCP&T and is part of the nation’s largest network of paved trails. For more information on the trail network or to receive a free regional trail map, contact GCP&T.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District holds its monthly meetings 3:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at GCP&T agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, Chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, Vice-Chairman; and Jonathan Dobney, Commissioner.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2017 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.

