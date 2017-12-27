Chamber seeking award nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce is still accepting nominations for its annual awards.

According to the chamber website, there are five awards for which people can be nominated: F.M. Torrence, Dodd’s Monument – Industrial, Russ Remick Retail-Service Industries, S.L. Stephan, and Barbara Zajbel Ambassador.

The Torrence award is a lifetime achievement award that honors a person who unselfishly, through a prolonged period of voluntary services and activities, promotes the business, cultural, educational, religious and civic life in the Xenia community.

The Dodd’s award recognizes a company that has distinguished itself in the manufacturing or research and development industry, or in distribution and warehousing.

The Remick award goes to a company that has distinguished itself in the retail and/or service industry.

The Stephan award is presented to a person who has worked unselfishly, through voluntary services, to promote the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce and the community for at least the past two years.

The Zajbel award publicly recognizes an individual, organization or business that is an advocate and champion of Xenia and has a history of promoting Xenia locally, regionally, nationally, and/or internationally.

A sixth award, the Robert G. Babb, is presented by the Xenia Area Chamber’s chairman of the board to the person who during the year made the most significant contribution to the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nomination forms for all but the Babb award can be downloaded or filled out at the chamber website, https://www.xacc.com/annual-awards.html.

Nominations are due Jan. 6. The awards dinner is Saturday, Feb. 24.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

