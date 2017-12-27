Bird watching program slated for Dec. 23

XENIA — Residents are invited to participate in a research project with Greene County Parks and Trails as well as the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology in Project Feeder Watch 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd.

The naturalist staff and participants will be monitoring types and numbers of birds staying in Greene County during the winter months.

Participants will learn about rare or unusual birds that do not normally overwinter in Ohio, as well as learn more about woodpeckers, finches, cardinals and other feeder birds. Binoculars are recommended but not required.

Following the bird survey, participants may join a mini-workshop featuring how to identify birds in winter by their song.

The event is free. Donations are always accepted.

Another Project Feeder Watch session will be held 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Narrows.

For more information, call GCP&T at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks and Trails.

