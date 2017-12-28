Talk to center around pardons and impeachment

CEDARVILLE — Brad Jacob, professor of law at Regent University, will present “Pardons, Impeachment, and Other Potential Perils for the President” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in Cedarville University’s Center for Biblical and Theological Studies Room 104.

The event, which is open to the public, is sponsored by Cedarville’s center for political studies.

With President Trump’s controversial presidency, the idea of impeachment is frequently talked about in the media, but the Constitution actually sets the standard for what Trump could face. This event will be a good way for students to sift through the information the media presents in light of what the Constitution says.

“We value our students’ civic education so they are aware of what is going on in the political world,” said Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the center for political studies. “Right now, you have to be talking about Trump because his presidency is the most important thing happening politically.”

Jacob has an extensive career in constitutional law and education. He has spoken at Cedarville numerous times and enjoys speaking to students about relevant issues that tap into his constitutional expertise.

“I hope students leave this event with a sophisticated understanding of how the president fits into the overall scheme of government, a better understanding of the Constitution and what role it plays in our day-to-day political affairs and the ability to understand and interpret news information more effectively,” Smith said.

The center for political studies offers many politically oriented events throughout each semester, ranging from panel discussions to individual speakers.

Story courtesy Cedarville University

