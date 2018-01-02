Farm bureaus kick off membership drive

WILMINGTON — The Clinton and Greene County Farm Bureau 2018 Membership Campaign will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at Max & Ermas, 123 Gano Road in Wilmington.

The primary purpose of the membership campaign is to help the organization grow. More members enable us to have a stronger legislative voice, offer more programming and create a stronger presence in our community.

Volunteers are needed to help with this annual event. If you are interested in helping, please come, enjoy the food, learn more about Farm Bureau’s membership process and how you can win the prizes, along with making new friends.

“We look forward to growing our numbers and having fun while we do it,” said Organization Director Ashley Rose.

Please call the Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407 by Wednesday, Jan. 10, to make reservations for the kick-off or for more information. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Story courtesy of the Clinton and Greene County Farm Bureaus.

