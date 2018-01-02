Reflecting on county’s year

GREENE COUNTY — The county recognized some historical beginnings and endings in 2017, while making decisions to bring more growth and development to the county in 2018 and beyond. Here are a few of the county’s top stories for the year.

5. Residents receive high water bills.

Greene County officials apologized when residents received water bills in August that included three months’ worth of service usage. Problems with a new Sanitary Engineering Department computer billing program caused the delay in bills, which for some, included estimated charges that were too high.

Officials corrected the problems by recalculating the estimates with actual readings and offering credit for any over-payment. Customers that were given too-low estimates were charges for the difference. In addition, late penalties and service disconnections were suspended until the issues were resolved.

4. Greene County Career Center celebrates 50.

In 1967, 262 students made history when they walked through the doors of Greene Vocational School. It all started six years prior when the county’s school district officials began talking about a school where students could have access to career training. They soon hired Eugene Kavanagh as the school’s first superintendent and Wallace Gossett as the school’s director. Together, they designed, built and shaped a school that continues to grow today, reaching students in all corners of the county.

The now — “Career Center” welcomed former teachers and alumni back to its West Enon Road campus on a rainy day in September to celebrate its golden anniversary.

3. Blue Jacket amphitheater comes down.

Greene County Parks and Trails (GCP&T) officials opened Ceasar’s Ford Park to the public in October before the amphitheater, home to the outdoor drama Blue Jacket, was demolished due to safety reasons. Production crew members, actors and fans said goodbye to the theater, which hosted its last show in 2007, ending a 26-year run.

The amphitheater, stage structures, tunnel and tack room were removed, while other structures were salvaged. GCP&T will redevelop the park on South Stringtown Road to allow for public access and community recreation.

2. Commissioners deny annexation of CSU.

The Board of Commissioners denied the proposed annexation of a small part of Xenia Township to the City of Xenia during a hearing in November. The city was hoping to annex all 650 acres of Central State University from the township. After reviewing documentation from both sides, commissioners denied the first phase of the annexation which would include 45 acres — part of the Ohio to Erie Bike Trail and some state-owned property.

Board members heard from city and township officials and Wilberforce residents at the meeting. Ultimately, they said the seven-point criteria had not been met and each voted ‘no’, collectively denying the proposal.

1. Hamvention makes debut appearance at fairgrounds.

About 30,000 “hams” traveled to Greene County in May for the world’s largest amateur radio operator gathering. Attendees reported that the three-day weekend event, which was formerly held at Trotwood’s Hara Arena, was very good and that they’d come back next year. The convention brought a $14 million economical impact to the county, according to County Administrator Brandon Huddleson.

Plans for the 2018 Hamvention are well underway. The commissioners recently partnered with the Greene County Agricultural Society to build a new exposition building at the fairgrounds ahead of the Friday-Sunday, May 18-20 event. Hamvention officials currently have a three-year contract with the fairgrounds.

Submitted photo This photo of a class of male students dates back to the early years of what is now called the Greene County Career Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in September. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_classroom-shot-cmyk.jpg Submitted photo This photo of a class of male students dates back to the early years of what is now called the Greene County Career Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in September. Anna Bolton | Greene County News Like this man, many community members took a few last photos of the Blue Jacket amphitheater, located in Ceasar’s Ford Park in Xenia, Oct. 3 before it was torn down. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_ManCamera.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Like this man, many community members took a few last photos of the Blue Jacket amphitheater, located in Ceasar’s Ford Park in Xenia, Oct. 3 before it was torn down. Don Tate | Greene County News An amateur radio operator enjoys Hamvention May 19 during its innaugural appearance at the Greene County Fairgrounds. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Ham-inside-1-copy.jpg Don Tate | Greene County News An amateur radio operator enjoys Hamvention May 19 during its innaugural appearance at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

By Anna Bolton adewine@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.