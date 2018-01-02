Posted on by

A fun sleigh ride

,

Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.


Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.


Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.


Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette

Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.

Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette

Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.

Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette

Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.

Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Sled01.jpgBarb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.

Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Sled02.jpgBarb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.

Barb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Sled03.jpgBarb Slone | Xenia Gazette Several children got a chance to enjoy the winter snow at Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road recently. The cold didn’t stop them from speeding down the hill.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:02 pm |    

City hosts marijuana informational meeting

City hosts marijuana informational meeting
3:02 pm |    

A fun sleigh ride

A fun sleigh ride
10:57 am |    

CU students bring hope to troubled teens

CU students bring hope to troubled teens