Marathon registration open now

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Registration for the 22nd Annual Air Force Marathon opened Jan. 2.

Runners can register at www.usafmarathon.com by clicking the registration tab.

“The 2017 event was such a great experience for our runners and spectators,” said race director Rob Aguiar. “We can’t wait to get registration started for 2018.”

One new feature of race weekend will be the Fly – Fight – Win Challenge Series. Runners can register for the 5K, 10K and half marathon races as one event. In completing all three, runners will receive an additional, premium medal. Registrants for the challenge must be able to complete the 10K race in one hour or less (9:41 pace) to be able to make it to the half marathon start time.

“We received such great feedback from our 2017 runners,” said Aguiar, “We’re already planning for our 2018 event and are excited.”

The featured aircraft for 2018 will be the MQ-9 Reaper. The price for each race, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and challenge series is $5-20.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

