Local business striving to keep seniors at home

BEAVERCREEK — After caring for her own aging parents, Lynn Daugherty soon realized resources were slim to none in the Beavercreek area. To resolve this — she developed an in-home service called Right at Home — now, 10 years later, her organization helps 70 local seniors live comfortably in their own homes with a little help from her staff.

Daugherty’s services not only help her clients, but their families as well.

“There’s comfort in our normal surroundings,” said Daugherty, “When there’s comfort, there’s less stress. As we all know, stress can play a huge part in someone’s health and daily living. Stress can cause increased blood pressure, heart palpitations, digestive issues, and a slew of other health problems. If you can decrease the stress by simply keeping someone in their own home, it could ultimately lead to a longer, healthier, and more comfortable life.”

Knowing when a loved one should be thinking of in-home care can be a sensitive and tricky situation.

According to Daugherty, it could be as simple as needing extra help doing chores around the house or just someone to interact with during the day. But, it could also be medical issues. One call can alter the patient’s life forever and staying at home can be assessed and accomplished.

“We just want to help people live their lives to the fullest,” Daugherty said. “It brings joy to all of us to do what we do. We treat patients like our own family because that’s how we would want our family and ourselves to be treated.”

After the initial assessment, which gives vital information about the client’s care needs, diagnosis, medication, etc., Right at Home gets a better feel of the patient’s needs and personality so they can be matched up with the perfect caregiver. A plan will be put into place and a schedule will be entered into the system so the family, patient and the staff is always up-to-date on home visits and offers another form of communication with the office.

“The difference between Right at Home and other care facilities is that we can customize each person’s plan of care. We have the ability to change days and times of care per the client’s needs and wants,” Dougherty said. “The client can also ask for a different caregiver or request the same caregiver based on the level of compatibility.”

But, choosing the caregiver and the time of care isn’t the only thing that can customize the care with Right at Home. Their services allow for customizing daily living issues such as when showers are taken, dietary needs, specific ways to they like their bed made or house cleaned, or things like special lotions or soaps. All these things contribute to the client’s happiness and comfort staying home.

“The office staff is made up of myself, the director of operations, the HR Manager, and the administrative assistant. We’re all in constant communication regarding clients and caregivers. The caregivers are what give Right at Home such as great reputation. Our caregivers are the ones who see the clients daily and form that trust with each client,” she said.

Right at Home provides services such as personal care, cleaning services, meal preparation, medication administration, running errands, taking clients to and from doctor appointments or social gatherings, as well as other services. Right at Home works closely with Greene County Council on Aging, Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disability.

“We’re constantly looking into better ways to connect with our clients, to help them connect with the world around them, and to ensure their safety and well-being,” Dougherty said.

For more information regarding Right at Home visit their office, 3183 Beaver Vu Dr., Suite B or call 937-429-9465, visit online at www.rightathome.net/greene-clark. Right at Home can also be contracted by email at lynnd@rightathomegreeneclark.com.

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

