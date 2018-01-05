Posted on by

Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain

,

Photos by Anna Bolton | Xenia Daily Gazette Sheriff Gene Fischer gives the oath of office to Capt. Shawn Prall Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom. Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain, assuming duties in the road and civil services section.


Following tradition, Sgt. Beth Prall pins a badge on her husband, Capt. Shawn Prall, during the swearing-in ceremony.


Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark his promotion.


Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark his promotion.


Photos by Anna Bolton | Xenia Daily Gazette

Sheriff Gene Fischer gives the oath of office to Capt. Shawn Prall Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom. Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain, assuming duties in the road and civil services section.

Following tradition, Sgt. Beth Prall pins a badge on her husband, Capt. Shawn Prall, during the swearing-in ceremony.

Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark his promotion.

Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark his promotion.

Photos by Anna Bolton | Xenia Daily Gazette Sheriff Gene Fischer gives the oath of office to Capt. Shawn Prall Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom. Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain, assuming duties in the road and civil services section.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_PrallSwearingIn.jpgPhotos by Anna Bolton | Xenia Daily Gazette Sheriff Gene Fischer gives the oath of office to Capt. Shawn Prall Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom. Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain, assuming duties in the road and civil services section.

Following tradition, Sgt. Beth Prall pins a badge on her husband, Capt. Shawn Prall, during the swearing-in ceremony.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Beth.jpgFollowing tradition, Sgt. Beth Prall pins a badge on her husband, Capt. Shawn Prall, during the swearing-in ceremony.

Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark his promotion.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_CourtneyPeyton.jpgDaughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark his promotion.

Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark his promotion.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Daughters-Courtney-.jpgDaughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark his promotion.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:24 pm |    

Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain

Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain
4:21 pm |    

WPAFB offers tips on reaching new year’s goals

WPAFB offers tips on reaching new year’s goals
4:20 pm |    

GCCC to host open house for prospective students

GCCC to host open house for prospective students